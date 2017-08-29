Register
02:04 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35 Lightning Drops a Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb.

    First Fully War-Capable US F-35s Slated For Delivery in September

    © Defence Images
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    396625

    The first fully war-capable F-35 jets are set to be delivered to two US Air Force squadrons next month.The Joint Strike Fighters will be delivered with the latest Block 3F software, which will enable pilots to use its full suite of warfighting capabilities.

    The "Rude Rams" of the 34th Fighter Squadron at Utah’s Hill Air Force Base will receive the aircraft in early September and become the first fully operational F-35 squadron. Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, which houses the Air Force’s chief F-35 training squadron, will also get a shipment of the war-ready jets, according to Aviation Weekly.

    It may be seven years late and $160 billion over budget, but the F-35 fighter - the most expensive piece of fighting equipment in history - may finally make its official debut this summer.
    © AP Photo/ Airman Magazine
    More, More, More! Israel Signs Deal for 17 Additional F-35 Jets

    The 34th Fighter Squadron is expected to be stationed in the Pacific by the end of the year after receiving the fully functional F-35As.

    The range of weaponry unlocked in the Block 3F Joint Strike Fighters includes precision-guided Small Diameter Bomb 1s from Boeing and other air-to-ground weapons, along with short-range AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. The aircraft’s data link capabilities, targeting systems and situational awareness should also be improved by the updated software.

    Popular Mechanics reports that the Defense Department expects there to be more than 100 F-35s in the Pacific theater by the early 2020s. The upgrade coincides with the Air Force’s ongoing discussion of whether to send F-35 squadrons to counter North Korea’s nuclear program.

    F-35B US Forces Korea
    © US Forces Korea
    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Squadrons Will Encircle North Korea

    Pyongyang doesn’t have air or ground-based assets capable of contending with the F-35, so the fighters could prove invaluable for Washington and its allies. South Korea and Japan would be flying the aircraft in the Pacific along with the US Marine Corps and Air Force.

    Though there is already an F-35B squadron based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, they have only achieved initial operating capability and are using an earlier version of the software package.

    Edwards Air Force Base in California is housing the fully war-capable F-35As as the F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin wrap up the aircraft’s final testing.

    Related:

    Finally Flight Ready? Recently Grounded US F-35s to Retake The Skies
    More Troubles: US Air Force Grounds 55 F-35s as Pilots Suffer Oxygen Deprivation
    Troubled US F-35s Back in the Air Despite Lacking Hypoxia Fix
    Dropping Like Flies: US Marine F-35s Software Malfunction Grounds More Jets
    US Deploys F-35s to South Korea For Joint Drills in Show of Force Against North
    Tags:
    capabilities, F-35A, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, Lockheed Martin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok