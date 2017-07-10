Register
23:41 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The Pentagon has quietly released a classified document which reveals the extent of Israel’s nuclear program.

    Israeli Nuke Whistleblower Sentenced Again for Talking to Foreigners

    © Flickr/ International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 95 0 0

    Whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, who in 1986 exposed Israel’s nuclear weapons program and spent 18 years in jail for his revelations, has been sentenced again, this time for violating terms of his parole.

    Vanunu, a former technician at Israel's Negev Nuclear Research Center, revealed to the media in 1986 that the country was developing nuclear weapons — a revelation that the embattled Middle Eastern nation refuted and continues to deny to this day, in spite of irrefutable evidence and widespread global condemnation, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    Israeli nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, center, sits between two prison guards as he waits in a courtroom before a hearing in Jerusalem in 2009.
    © AP Photo/ Dan Balilty
    Israel Arrests Nuke Whistleblower Vanunu After Giving TV Interview

    The whistleblower was branded a traitor and sentenced to 18 years in prison for the revelation.

    Vanunu was released in 2004 but was barred from traveling outside of the country. He was also required to seek government approval before speaking to non-Israelis.

    In a wide-ranging 2015 television interview, Vanunu detailed his motivation for taking up the reins of a whistleblower, stating that he desired to "inform the citizens of the Middle East, the world, and the State of Israel," about the weapons program. He pointed out "the danger" of Israel having nuclear weapons, as well as keeping it a secret from its own allies and the rest of the world.

    After a recent meeting with undisclosed foreigners — a violation of his parole — Vanunu was sentenced by the magistrate court in Jerusalem to two additional months of prison time to be served if, over the course of the next three years, he spoke without permission to anyone who was not an Israeli citizen.

    Asserting that the whistleblower has more secrets to reveal, the court also sentenced him to 120 days of community service, according to Jpost.com.

    Vanunu has repeatedly asserted that he no longers poses a security risk to Israel, and has declared that he wishes to depart from the country.

    In official diplomatic channels, Israel will neither confirm nor deny that it is in possession of nuclear weapons.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Threatens to Hit Israel’s Nuclear Facility If Confrontations Escalate
    Israel Preparing to Buy More Nuclear-Capable Submarines
    Which is the Real Threat? Iranian Nuclear Program Versus Israel's 200 Nukes
    Tags:
    whistleblower, nuclear weapons, nuclear war, Isramco Negev-2, Mordechai Vanunu, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok