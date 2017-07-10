Russia's 5-Year Global Arms Exports Share Holds at 17% - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the intermediary's orders portfolio had increased from $42 billion to over $45 billion in the first half of 2017.

"Over the past five years, exports through the company accounted for 15 percent of world military product exports, while Russia's total share was around 17 percent," Mikheev said as quoted by Rosoboronexport.

In 2016, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport delivered weapons and military equipment worth some $13 billion to more than 50 countries.

The company's order backlog was worth about $45 billion, and that Russia was fulfilling about 5,000 international deals in the sphere of military-technical cooperation.

Rosoboronexport is the state company exporting military equipment in Russia and among the world's largest arms exporters. Its share in Russia's military exports amounts to 85 percent.

"The main outcome of our work in 2016 was the start of deliveries of Su-35 planes to China, the entry of new Su-32 planes to the market and further implementation of naval projects with India… The use of Russian weapons in real combat operations has promoted the demand for S-400 air defense systems, as well as for Su-35 and Su-32 aircraft," Mikheev said.

Russia tries to export military products not only for the needs of foreign defense ministries but also for the needs of other structures, Mikheev added.