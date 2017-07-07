Register
12:17 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017

    India, Israel Ink Deal for Air Defense System, Radars, UAVs Worth $4.3 Bln

    © REUTERS/ Oded Balilty/Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 41644

    Indian companies have signed 12 strategic agreements ranging from air defense systems, radars, anti-ship missiles to medium altitude long endurance UAVs in India under technology transfer worth $4.3 billion during the first formal meeting of India-Israel CEOs forum in Tel Aviv.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    On Israel High, India Won’t Leave Palestinians Dry, Say Experts
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The meeting took place at the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

    Pune-based Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd has signed a joint venture agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for addressing a range of opportunities across air defense systems, radars, anti-ship missiles and command & control systems for the Indian armed forces. Both the companies will produce weapons worth $1.54 billion over a period of 7-10 years.

    ​Bangalore-based Dynamatic Technologies and Elcom signed a ‘Strategic Teaming Agreement’ to produce, assemble and support UAVs in India with IAI. The joint venture is targeting the lucrative medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV market in India under technology transfer from IAI. The Indian defense ministry invited a response from indigenous manufacturers for procurement of MALE UAVs for use by three defense services.

    “This will be under the “Make in India” initiative from Indian companies,” the notification said.

    Alpha Design has signed a joint venture agreement with Elbit Security Systems worth $500 million. This deal will provide much needed indigenously manufactured thermal image-based sights and fire control systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, long range reconnaissance and observation systems (LORROS), coolant dewar detector, eye-safe laser range finders under technology transfer.

    Little known in the Indian defense industry, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd (GWRL), and Israel’s Aero-T signed the agreement to manufacturing and supplying advanced aerostat systems for India. The aerostat is served as early warning systems against enemy air attacks as well as for low-level ground surveillance. Mahindra Telephonics and Shachaf Engineering of Israel will jointly design, develop and manufacture strategic electronics systems for aerospace projects.

    India’s Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd of Adventz Group and LeshmanLesico Group of Israel will execute light rail projects worth $2 billion including Greenfield light rail projects in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

    Related:

    Israeli Seawater Desalination Machine Amazes India’s Modi
    India, Israel Set Up Research & Development Fund Worth $40 Mln
    Indian PM’s Skipping Palestine on Israel Visit Draws Criticism From Muslim MP
    Narendra Modi First Indian Prime Minister to Visit Israel
    Tags:
    UAV, air defense systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Trump Hand Snub Cartoon
    Maybe She Just Didn’t Want to Touch His Tiny Hand?
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok