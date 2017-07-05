US Warships Visit Vietnam for 8th Annual Military-to-Military Exchanges

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Will Vietnam Really Acquire Up to 24 Russian PAK FA Stealth Fighters Soon?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius noted the naval activities underscore the deepening and diverse relationship between the United States and Vietnam.

"This five-day [naval engagement activity] will focus on events and skills exchanges in diving and salvage and undersea medicine," the release said. "A brief at-sea phase will allow ships from both navies to practice the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, ship handling and medical evacuations."

Other activities include shipboard damage control, shipboard medicine and law, the release added.

"Our security cooperation was an important discussion point during the recent meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc," Osius said.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam.