Indian Army Looking to Acquire a High-Performance Minelayer

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Army has invited domestic as well as global companies to supply the system. It has zeroed-in on minefield equipment which has an accuracy of 4 cm or better and can help to destruct mines automatically after a set time.

© AFP 2017/ MANJUNATH KIRAN India Plans to Roll Out National GPS Next Year

"It should be possible to feed a desired minefield design in the system and carry out minelaying according to the pre-fed design," the Army document said.

Recently, the Indian Army came up with a compilation of future core technology including automated minefield recording system. The Army set up the Army Design Bureau last year to boost indigenous capability for these future technologies which are being seen as catalysts for the participation of industry, academia, research and development organizations to fulfill the "dream of self-reliance."

The Army has asked Indian defense industries to work on self-propelled mechanical mine layer, based on high mobility vehicles or tracked vehicle, which are capable of laying anti-tank mines. The mechanical mine layer, according to the Army, should be able to lay 250-300 miles an hour and be integrated with navigation and minefield recording system.