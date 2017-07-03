India Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface-To-Air Missile

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all-weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing. The Indian Army plans to deploy these QRSAMs along the western border which will supplement slightly longer-range Akash, the surface-to-air missile, developed by state-owned defense firm BEL. Indian defense ministry had approved two regiments of 25-kilometer range Akash missile for the Army in April this year.

"All the technologies and sub-systems incorporated in the sophisticated missile have performed well, meeting all mission requirements. All radars, electro-optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all parameters and the test met all the objectives," DRDO official said.

"Successful flight test of QRSAM paves the way for complete indigenization of surface to air missile domain," Arun Jaitley, India's Minister of Defense, said. Earlier in the first week of June this year, scientists had also successfully tested the missile.

Though quick reaction surface to air missile Trishul is already available to the Indian armed forces, scientists expect that next generation quick reaction missile will provide more lethality to the forces after induction. Trishul can be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low flying attacking missiles. It employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant in a managing steel flow chamber and is operated on command guidance initially with ka-band gathering and then transferred to the tracking radar. It has necessary electronic counter-counter measures against all known aircraft jammers.