UK Defense Ministry to Spend $4.8 Bln on Construction of 3 Type 26 Frigates

"The Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has announced the signing of a contract worth around £3.7 billion to start building the Royal Navy’s Type 26 Frigates," the statement said.
The construction of the vessels will secure about 1,700 skilled shipbuilding jobs in Scotland and 1,700 more jobs across the United Kingdom until 2035, according to the Defense Ministry.
The frigates will protect the UK’s nuclear deterrent and the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers such as HMS Queen Elizabeth, which recently took to the sea for the first time.
"The Type 26 will be the most advanced anti-submarine warfare ship in its class around the world. The MOD is exploring potential export opportunities where there is strong interest from international customers," the ministry outlined.
