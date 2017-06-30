Northrop Grumman Wins $178Mln for Aircraft Infrared Hardware

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Northrop Grumman Undersea Drone Mine Hunter Successful in North Atlantic Tests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman won nearly $179 million to provide large aircraft infrared counter measures to Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada and the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] Rolling Meadows, Illinois has been awarded a $178,969,767 modification for large aircraft infrared counter measures (LAIRCM) calendar year 2017 base hardware buy and needed LAIRCM support," the release said on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed over the next three years and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2019. It will include foreign military sales to Australia, Canada, Saudi-Arabia and Strategic Airlift Capability/NATO, the Defense Department added.