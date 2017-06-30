Russia Delivers More Anti-Tank Missile Systems to Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Russian Khrizantema-S missile systems were delivered to Azerbaijan’s port in Baku on the Caspian Sea, Asbarez reported Thursday.

The vehicles are designed for fighting enemy tanks and armored personnel carriers and taking out permanent structures. They also carry guided missiles capable of striking low-flying aircraft. The Khrizantema-S units entered service with the Russian military in 2005.

Moscow plans to keep up the flow of weapons and military machinery to Baku in the future, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The weapons systems “will be sent to the frontline zone in the near future,” the ministry added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have clashed for decades over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby provinces. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. The military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended in 1994, and Azerbaijan lost control over this ethnically Armenian-majority region. Fighting reignited in April 2016, and a ceasefire has largely failed to hold.



