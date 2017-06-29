Register
03:04 GMT +329 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The first Zumwalt-class destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, the largest ever built for the US Navy, leaves the Kennebec River on Monday, December 7, 2015, in Phippsburg, Maine.

    BAE Systems Partners With Italian Firm to Upgrade Precision Munitions

    © AP Photo/ Robert F. Bukaty
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 33 0 0

    BAE Systems announced it has formed a partnership with the Italian weapons manufacturer Leonardo to develop a new class of large caliber precision munitions.

    Indian Air Force ground crew work on a BAE Systems Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer aircraft at the Bidar Air Force Station in Karnataka state. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NOAH SEELAM
    HAL-BAE’s 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft Trainer Takes Maiden Flight
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defense contractor BAE Systems announced in a release on Wednesday it has formed a partnership with the Italian weapons manufacturer Leonardo to develop a new class of large caliber precision munitions.

    "The two companies anticipate offering new adaptations of Leonardo’s Vulcano — a family of gun-launched munitions that exceed the performance of currently available precision-guided projectiles — in a variety of gun systems, including the BAE Systems’ Advanced Gun System (AGS) and the Mk 45 naval gun," the release stated.

    The BAE Systems’ Mk 45 is widely used by the US Navy and allied nations while its Advanced Gun System is currently deployed on US Navy Zumwalt class destroyers, the release explained.

    The Vulcano can easily be integrated for use on the 155 mm Advanced Gun System and the 5-inch Mk45, Leonardo Managing Director Gianpiero Lorandi noted in the release.

    The new adaptations of Vulcano will also focus producing munitions for land-based 155 mm artillery systems, including howitzers for the US military and allies, according to the release.

    Related:

    BAE Gets $19 Million to Prepare Aegis Missile Ships in Shakedown Process
    BAE Systems Inks $64 Million to Produce Parts for F-35 Jet’s Self-Defense System
    HAL-BAE Manufactured Combat Hawk Finds No Takers in India
    Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Famous Turkish Butcher 'Salt Bae' for Steak
    Tags:
    BAE Systems, Italy, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok