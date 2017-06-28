US Pullout From INF Treaty Likely to Set Off New Cold War - NSA Whistleblower

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Any US unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty could trigger a new Cold War between Russia and the West, former National Security Agency (NSA) technical director and whistleblower William Binney told Sputnik.

On Monday, media reported that US lawmakers had sent a proposal to the White House urging the Trump administration to withdraw from the INF arms control treaty that was negotiated between the United State and Russia in 1987.

"This would, of course, cause a reaction and build-up of similar missiles on the other side which would be the start of lots more spending on a new Cold War," Spinney said on Tuesday.

Binney warned that US policymakers and their hawkish allies in Congress wanted to redeploy intermediate range missiles in Eastern Europe, thereby increasing tensions and leading to more profitable arms sales.

Binney said the groups he defined as "warmongers" included "the Military, Industrial, Intelligence, Governmental complex and is in fact just another swindle of the taxpayers."

William Binney worked for NSA for 36 years, retiring in 2001 as the technical director of world military and geopolitical analysis and reporting; he created many of the collection systems still used by NSA.

The INF treaty prohibits the development, deployment or testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.