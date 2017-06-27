US Approves $1.3Bln Sale of Surveillance Aircraft to Australia

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Australia to Resume Airstrikes in Syria After Russian Warning

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State approved the sale of Gulfstream G550 Aircraft with airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems to Australia for $1.3Bln, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"The government of Australia requested the possible sale of up to five (5) Gulfstream G-550 aircraft modified to integrate airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare (AISREW) mission systems, Global Positioning System (GPS) capability, secure communications and aircraft defensive systems," the release stated.

The DSCA explained the order also includes spares, airborne and ground systems for data processing and crew training and technical data.

"This sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major contributor [Australia] to political stability, security, and economic development in the Western Pacific," the release added.

The prime contractor for the sale will be L3 Technologies, the DSCA added.