Pentagon Awards Antennae Contract to Continue Upgrade Program on Aging F/A-18

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has awarded BAE Systems a more than $12-million contract for up to 265 conformal-controlled reception pattern antenna units for the F/A-18A combat aircraft, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"BAE Systems [of] Greenlawn, New York is being awarded a $12,339,284… contract for the procurement of up to 265 conformal-controlled reception pattern antenna units for the F/A-18A aircraft," the release stated on Monday.

The Defense Department is issuing a wave of contracts to upgrade the Navy’s aging F/A-18 fleet of Hornets and Super-Hornets, which has been in service for more than three decades. The Super-Hornet jet first flew in 1985.

President Donald Trump has asked Boeing to upgrade the F-18 Super-Hornet as far as it can to compensate for the continuing rising costs and development problems plaguing the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter that is supposed to succeed it.