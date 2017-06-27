Register
00:40 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    MiG-35 aviation complex presented in Moscow Region

    Russia Readies to Fly New MiG-35 ‘Fulcrum-F’ Combat Aircraft

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2795101

    While US defense executives discussed how to solve air flow regulators aboard US jets like the F-35 at the Paris Air Show, MiG general director Ilya Tarasenko quietly confirmed that plans are moving along swiftly with the MiG-35. Testing of the aircraft will be complete by late 2017 or early 2018.

    The MiG-35 is the next generation fighter jet, to follow the MiG-29 that’s been under development for over a decade.

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman
    US Air Force Hopes UK Firm Solves F-35A Oxygen Poisoning Dilemma

    It "can take off from a very short lane, take off and land on unprepared airfields, and can be stored without a hangar for a period of a few months," said MiG spokeswoman Anastasia Kravchenko. While the stealth jet was not present at the Paris Air Show, it will make an appearance at the MAKS Air Show in July outside Moscow, Kravchenko said, according to Defense Tech.

    Kravchenko did not get into details about specific clients that had approached Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, but she unveiled that suitors so far have been from south and southeast Asia, Latin America, and neighbors like Kazakhstan.

    The MiG packs 12 percent more engine power than previous Russian models, she noted, adding, "if we’re talking about fifth-generation technologies, we can safely say that we have some of them integrated and not in tests, but in use by this jet," Kravchenko told Military.com.

    Самолет-истребитель Су-27
    © Sputnik/
    I Just Came to Say Hello: Russian Su-27 Flies Six Meters From US Spy Plane in Black Sea

    Russian Ministry of Defense officials would not reveal how many new MiG aircraft would be produced off the bat, Tarasenko noted. "But already today the Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces said that they are planning to gradually replace all the current MiG-29 aircraft with the MiG-35 model," he said in an interview with IHS Jane’s on June 24. There are currently about 350 MiG-29s in the fleet to pair with heavier model Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker and MiG-21 Foxhound aircraft. 

    Russian MiG-35s will join Moscow’s aerial arsenal as soon as 2018. The export variant jets could be delivered by 2020, however, IHS Jane’s reported. 

    Related:

    Blinding Them With Science: Russian MiG-35 to Fire Laser Weapon at Enemy Optics
    Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive First MiG-35 Multirole Jets in 2017-18
    Russia to Start Churning Out MiG-35 Fighter Jets in 2019
    Russian MiG-35: Super Jet Can ‘Capture Ten Targets Simultaneously’ (VIDEO)
    Russian MiG to Sign MiG-35 Fighter Contract With Defense Ministry This Year
    Tags:
    MiG-29M, MiG-21, MiG-35, Russian Ministry of Defense, Kazakhstan, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok