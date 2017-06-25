Russia to Give Serbia Transport Aircraft Alongside MiG Jets - Deputy PM

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — In December 2016, then Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade was planning to receive six Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets, as well as 30 T-72S tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored scout vehicles, as part of a Russian military aid package.

"Not only MiG [aircraft]. There will be many things there. Tanks, transport aircraft. It will be great to help a friend," Rogozin said in an interview.

On Thursday, Rogozin arrived in the Serbian capital of Belgrade to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Aleksandar Vucic, which took place on Friday.