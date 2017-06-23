US Awards $65 Million to Support Operations at Naples Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US contractor won almost $66 million to provide base operating support services at Naples, Italy for the US Navy, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"ABM Government Services [of] Hopkinsville, Kentucky is being awarded… [a]contract for base operating support services at Naval Support Activity, Naples and its outlying support sites including Naval Support Activities in Gaeta, Gricignano and Naples, Italy," the announcement stated on Thursday.

If all options on the contract are taken up by the Navy it will eventually be worth $65.9 million, the Defense Department explained.

Work carried out under the contract will include facility support, pest control, integrated solid waste management, utilities (including water), base support vehicles and equipment, the announcement added