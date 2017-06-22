Register
19:09 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber

    Russia's Tu-160M2 Bomber More Advanced Than Anything Pentagon Has In Its Arsenal

    © Fotobank.ru/Getty Images/
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    21434121

    Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Viktor Bondarev has confirmed that the new Tu-160M2 strategic bomber would take to the skies in March 2018. Military analyst Viktor Tuchkov says that with an estimated combat effectiveness two and a half times greater than its predecessor, the Tu-160M2 is more advanced than anything the US has in its arsenal.

    In an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda ('Red Star'), the official newspaper of the Russian Ministry of Defense earlier this week, Col. Gen. Bondarev said that the first Tu-160M2 would take off for state trials in the spring, adding that the air force expects to receive about three-four planes per year in the years thereafter.

    In addition to the deep modernization of the 16 Tu-160 Beliy Lebed ('White Swan') bombers already in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian defense industry will also incorporate the improvements of the Tu-160M2 in the production of new Tu-160s. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to restart production of the Tu-160 at the Tupolev Aircraft Factory in Kazan earlier this year. The company has also been instructed to begin work on the PAK-DA, the next generation Russian strategic bomber.

    Commenting on Bondarev's remarks, independent military analyst and Svobodnaya Pressa contributor Vladimir Tuchkov wrote that the discussion of flight testing beginning next spring, a year earlier than originally planned, seems to indicate that the time frame for the Tu-160M2's delivery to the military has been dramatically shortened.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    White Swans' Nest: The Birthplace of New Russian Strategic Bombers
    "On this basis, it can be assumed that Tupolev, in addressing two main tasks – the deep modernization of the Tu-160, and the development of the PAK-DA, may have focused on the [Tu-160] bird in hand, while the [PAK-DA] pot of gold at the end of the rainbow can wait," Tuchkov explained.

    "Of course, the Tu-160M2 is not simply a bird, but an eagle – leagues ahead of all other strategic bombers in the world," the analyst wrote. This includes both the American B-2 Spirit and the B-1B Lancer.

    According to Tuchkov, "even the base model of the Tu-160 outperforms the US planes. It's true that the B-2 is a stealth aircraft. However, the Tu-160 has little reason to hide: its missiles can fly at distances up to 5,500 km, meaning the plane has no need to approach the enemy's air defenses."

    The base Tu-160 also has a better maximum take-off weight (275,000 kg vs. 216,365 kg and 171,000 kg), higher maximum engine thrust (4x25,000 kgF vs. 4x14,000 KgF and 4x7,000 KgF), higher maximum speed (2,230 km/h vs. 1,328 km/h and 1,010 km/h), higher range without refueling (14,000 km vs. 12,000 km and 11,100 km), higher maximum flight altitude (21,000 m vs. 18,200 m and 15,240 m), and higher operational payload (45 tons vs. 34 tons and 27 tons) than both the B-1 and B2.

    B-1 Lancer
    © AP Photo/ US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada
    B-1 Lancer

    Accordingly, the analyst noted that it's only logical that US military observers are taking the potential threat posed by the Tu-160 very seriously. Last year, National Interest contributor Dave Majumdar wrote that the main advantage of the Tu-160 next to its US counterparts comes down to its "combination of blistering speed and nuclear-tipped cruise missiles to deliver its doomsday payload."

    "Admittedly, the avionics of the original White Swan, which made its debut flight in 1981, are no longer young, and demand modernization," Tuchkov noted. This task is already being resolved with the Tu-160M1, a plane already being delivered to the military through the upgrade of its instrumentation. Repair and modernization work is taking place at the Gorbunov Aviation Factory in Kazan, he added.

    As for the 'M2' variant, "although it is called a deep modernization of the White Swan, it is, in reality, a whole new aircraft, which will have combat capabilities that are immeasurably superior to those of its predecessor. The characteristics of the systems to be installed aboard the Tu-160M2 are classified. However, the expected increase in capabilities is enormous. Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov has said that the combat effectiveness of the Tu-160M2 will be two and a half times greater than that of its predecessor."

    An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, seen here during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    High-Precision Missiles, Drones and Robotic Tanks: What Russia's Military Will Look Like by 2035 (PHOTO)
    According to Tuchkov, this means that based on the information that is available about the deep modernization process, all that will be left of the old Tu-160 in the new plane is its airframe. "Everything else is new. Even the engines will be upgraded. The Kuznetsov Design Bureau in Samara has developed a new version of the NK-32 engine – the NK-32-02, featuring improved performance…The new engine will be produced using new equipment, and new, more advanced technologies." 

    The latter is necessary, the observer noted, because the Soviet-era production chain was essentially destroyed after production of the Tu-160 was stopped in 1992.

    At the same time, the analyst wrote that the White Swan's 'eternal youth' — that is, the possibility for further upgrade at low cost, "will be achieved due to the fact that its onboard electronic systems are connected using open architecture principles. As a result, any new [electronic] systems with improved capabilities can be incorporated, figuratively speaking, by connecting them to the connectors and turning a few screws. The plane's operating system adapts the new system in much the same way a newly found external device is adapted on a computer."

    But the engineers over at Russian Radioelectronic Technologies Concern who designed the Tu-160M2's electronic systems have gone even further than that, the expert wrote. According to the company, their electronic systems' modular nature allows one system to take on the functions of another, if necessary. This means that even if one of the plane's computer systems were to malfunction, the resources of others could be directed toward eliminating the problem. This, in turn, increases the survivability of the plane's electronic systems.

    Overhaul of Tu-160 planes at Kazan Aircraft Plant
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Overhaul of Tu-160 planes at Kazan Aircraft Plant

    Accordingly, Tuchkov noted, "together with the high survivability of the plane's mechanical systems, achieved through the parallelization of units and vent lines to minimize the danger of fire or explosion onboard," the open and modular architecture of its electronic systems "will further enhance the plane's reliability."

    A Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bomber
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Presnya
    Old Warrior: 60 Years On, Russia's Tu-95 Bomber Still Goes Strong
    The Tu-160M2 is expected to be equipped with an active phased array antenna radar system. It will also get a new fire control system, increasing the efficiency of its Kh-101 and Kh-102 long-range missiles (which have a maximum range of 5,500 km – the longest in the world). The plane will also be fitted with a modern electronic warfare station, increasing survivability against would-be ground and air-based anti-aircraft missile threats.

    All in all, Tuchkov wrote that these upgrades mean that the White Swan will see an increase in its 'muscle mass', "its 'visual acuity', and of course, its 'intelligence', allowing the plane to take over for the crew and to solve the tasks of piloting, defense and the actual delivery of missile strikes."

    Ultimately, the military analyst noted that the fact that the Tu-160M2 is being created in parallel with the PAK-DA is to the advantage of both aircraft, allowing the modernized plane to receive advanced technologies, while giving the next generation bomber a head start on development.

    Related:

    White Swans' Nest: The Birthplace of New Russian Strategic Bombers
    'A Whole New Aircraft': Russia Launches Production of Upgraded Tu-160 Bomber
    What Russia's Military Will Look Like by 2035 (PHOTO)
    New Defense Program: 'Russia to Rely on Innovative Intellectual Weapons'
    Modernized Tu-160M2 Bomber, 'Stepping Stone' to PAK DA 5th Gen Stealth Bomber
    PAK DA's Precursor, Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Universal Anti-Missile Shield
    Russian Defense Ministry to Order Some 50 New Tu-160M2 Advanced Bombers
    Tu-160M2 Supersonic Strategic Bomber: 'Practically a New Plane Under the Hood'
    Old Warrior: 60 Years On, Russia's Tu-95 Bomber Still Goes Strong
    Peace Through Strength: How Russian Weapons Help Shift Global Balance of Power
    All Russia's Tu-160 Strategic Bombers 'to Undergo 100%, Deep Modernization'
    Russian Arms, Hardware 'Show High Combat Capabilities' in Syria
    Tags:
    strategic cruise missile carrier, strategic bomber, Tu-160, Tu-160M2, Tupolev Design Bureau, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok