Lockheed Martin Wins $61 Million for Aegis Missile Defense Development

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin won more than $61 million for technical engineering for AEGIS missile interceptor development and test sites, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $61,271,837… [contract] for technical engineering, configuration management, associated equipment/supplies, quality assurance, information assurance, and other operation and maintenance efforts required for the AEGIS development and test sites," the release stated on Monday.

The work will be carried out for the Combat Systems Engineering Development Site, SPY-1A Test Facility and the Naval Systems Computing Center, the Defense Department explained.