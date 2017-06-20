US Awards $185 Million in Support Services for Saudi Arabia’s F-15 Fleet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Al Raha Group for Technical Services based in Riyadh has received a more than $185 million US Air Force contract to provide support services for Saudi Arabia’s air fleet of US-supplied F-15 Eagle fighter bombers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
Under the contract, the company will obtain procurement services, warehousing, and bench stocking of consumables and spares for the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 program over the next three and a half months until October 4, 2017, the Defense Department said in a press release.
The Saudi Air Force F-15 force has been heavily involved in the bombing campaign of rebel-held areas in Yemen in which an estimated 10,000 civilians have so far been killed.
