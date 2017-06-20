Boeing Subsidiary Insitu Wins $195M for Special Operations Command Drone

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Insitu, a Boeing company, has been awarded a $195-million critical services award to manufacture a Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS 1.5-B) drone for the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"This contract is being extended for a period of up to 12 months for a maximum not-to-exceed value of the contract to $195,000,000," the release said on Monday.

The Defense De4partment explained the extension was required to mitigate a gap for critical services while transition to the MEUAS III contract is implemented.

The MEUAS III must be able to conduct imagery intelligence and electronic warfare, and will be used at world-wide locations, according to the release.