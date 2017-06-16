Shoigu Informed Russian Security Council About Strike Near Raqqa - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the operation, more than 100 terrorists were killed, including Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

© Flickr/ Thierry Ehrmann What We Know About Daesh Terrorist Group Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

"The defense minister informed the meeting participants about the air strike of Russia's Aerospace Forces near Raqqa, which resulted in the killing of more than 100 terrorists, including members of the ISIL [Daesh] leadership and presumably al-Baghdadi," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said Putin also discussed with Russia's Security Council other international issues.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier Friday its attack and multirole aircraft may have killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on the southern outskirts of Raqqa on May 28. It noted that it was in the process of confirming the information through various channels.