13:07 GMT +316 June 2017
    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul

    Death of Daesh Leader Baghdadi in Russian Airstrike Yet to Be Confirmed - Lavrov

    © AFP 2017/
    Middle East
    0 14930

    Russia is yet to confirm the death of Daesh leader Baghdadi in a Russian airstrike in Syria's Raqqa, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday its attack and multirole aircraft may have killed Baghdadi on the southern outskirts of Raqqa on May 28. It noted that it was in the process of confirming the information through various channels.

    Sergei Lavrov commented on the information, saying that Russia doesn't have 100 percent proof of the Daesh leader's elimination.

    "Of course, I have heard about these reports. So far, I have no 100 percent confirmation of this information yet," Lavrov said during a news conference in Moscow.

    He noted that the possible elimination of Baghdadi shouldn't be overestimated.

    "All examples of such actions on the destruction, 'beheading' of terrorist groups have always been presented with great enthusiasm, however, history shows that the fighting capacity of these structures [terror groups] were then restored," Lavrov added, noting that this concerns both Daesh and al-Nusra Front.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Raqqa, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Daesh Leader's Reported Death to Facilitate Liberation of Raqqa - Russian Senator
    The Daesh leader may have been killed alongside other leaders of the extremist group and 330 terrorists in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

    Al-Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the Middle East. Since then, the media several times reported about the death of Daesh leader, though the information has never been confirmed.

    On Sunday, the Syrian state television reported that Baghdadi was killed as a result of US strikes in Raqqa.

