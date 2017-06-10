Pentagon Awards $40 Million for 'Friend-or-Foe' Identification Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Raytheon has received a more than $40 million US Air Force contract to sell Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) systems to the US armed forces and to several unspecified foreign countries, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Raytheon Company — Space and Airborne Systems Division [of] Aberdeen, Maryland, has been awarded a $42,810,725 … contract for Identification Friend-or-Foe KIV-77 Mode 4/5 cryptographic applique production," the announcement stated on Friday.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide KIV-77 units, associated spare parts and data to multiple countries, the Defense Department added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Largo in the US state of Florida over the next five years and is expected to be completed by June 8, 2022, the announcement added.