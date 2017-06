© AFP 2017/ MARWAN NAAMANI Bell-Boeing to Develop Engine Diagnostic, Structural Tests for Osprey Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense giant Raytheon won more than $9 million to deliver additional parts for the US Navy's V-22 Osprey Tilt-Rotor and Sikorsky H-53 heavy airlift helicopters, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is being awarded $9,088,102… for seven different part numbers with various quantities of in support of the V-22 and H-53 aircraft," the release said Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and work is expected to be completed by June 2018, the Defense Department added.