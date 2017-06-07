Bell-Boeing to Develop Engine Diagnostic, Structural Tests for Osprey Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Bell-Boeing joint venture won some $7.3 million to develop a structural vibration and engine test program for the V-22 Osprey aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $7,378,057… for the design and development of the Midwing Avionics Obsolescence Vibration Structural Life and Engine Diagnostic (VSLED) operational test program set, as well as the production of three VSLED weapon replaceable assemblies for the V-22 aircraft," the release said Tuesday.

The VSLED system developed 30 years ago was claimed to minimize operational maintenance costs on the V-22, according to published reports.

In mid-April, the US Navy ordered another $38.8 million worth of repairs on different parts of the controversial V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. However, the V-22 has had at least seven hull-loss accidents resulting in at least 36 fatalities.