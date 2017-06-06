Raytheon to Upgrade Navy's Shipboard Phalanx Anti-Missile Gatling Gun

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a contract to upgrade equipment for the US Navy's Phalanx anti-missile Close-in-Weapon-System, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Co. is being awarded a $12,547,749 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for hardware kits in support of the Phalanx Close-In-Weapon-System (CIWS) program," the release said on Monday." The Phalanx CIWS hardware kits are intended to upgrade the Phalanx weapons system to the latest approved configuration."

The Phalanx weapon system is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled, radar-guided gun that can defeat anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats on land and at sea, according to Raytheon.

The Phalanx is also used on land by the US Army to counter-rocket, artillery and mortar rounds.