Raytheon to Upgrade Navy's Shipboard Phalanx Anti-Missile Gatling Gun

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a contract to upgrade equipment for the US Navy's Phalanx anti-missile Close-in-Weapon-System, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
The Phalanx weapon system is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled, radar-guided gun that can defeat anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats on land and at sea, according to Raytheon.
The Phalanx is also used on land by the US Army to counter-rocket, artillery and mortar rounds.
