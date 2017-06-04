Register
04 June 2017
    A sign at the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is seen at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.

    Saudi Arms Deal to Generate $28 bln for Lockheed, $50 bln for Boeing

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls/File Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    0 7510

    Lockheed Martin and Boeing seem to be some of the biggest winners of the $110 billion arms deal US President Donald Trump signed with Saudi Arabia, with Lockheed expecting to make $28 billion and $50 billion for Boeing.

    US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump's Arms Deal Ignores Saudi Support for Terror, Repression - US Senator
    The two US weapons manufacturers appear set to become the biggest beneficiaries of the huge arms deal Trump signed with the rulers of Saudi Arabia.

    Boeing expects to get about a half of the pie, with their gain being estimated about $50 billion. It is known that this figure includes both military and commercial sales, but the company did not disclose what exactly it is going to sell.

    Boeing will also establish a joint venture with Saudi Arabia to provide "sustainment services for a wide range of military platforms," the company said in a statement, according to the Business Insider. It added that a separate joint venture would "provide support for both military and commercial helicopters."

    The other weapon maker, Lockheed Martin, expects to make about $28 billion, with a massive batch of 150 Black Hawk helicopters. The company also sells the Saudis its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), the ones that have a long and sad development history, as a replacement option instead of multimission warships the Saudis were looking for. Lockheed is also preparing to sell the THAAD missile defense system to the gulf state, in a deal mediated by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who reportedly helped the deal by calling Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson and asking her to lower the price for the Saudis.

    The other beneficiaries are believed to be Raytheon, which seeks to sell $1 billion worth of Penetrator Warheads and Paveway laser-guided bombs, and General Dynamics, which is about to finalize its order of 115 M1A2 tanks.

    According to the Business Insider, "Saudi Arabia is seeking closer defense and commercial ties with the US under Trump, as it seeks to develop its economy beyond oil, and leads a coalition that is fighting a war in Yemen. "

    Related:

    Trump’s $110 Billion Saudi Arms Deal Could Include THAAD
    US Senator Paul to Force Vote on Trump $110Bln Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia
    Trump Colludes in Public With Saudi Arabia Announcing Major Arms Deal
    Trump, Saudis Plan to Kit Out 'Arab NATO' With Massive New Arms Deal
    Tags:
    arms deal, M1A2 Abrams, UH-60 Black Hawk, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), littoral combat ships, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

