Register
03:49 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Lockheed Martin-led industry team celebrated the launch of the nation's fifth Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Milwaukee. (File)

    US Navy’s $4.8 bln Unfunded Priorities Wishlist Includes 24 Planes, No Ships

    © AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3710

    The US Navy’s unfunded 2018 priorities list contains a $2.7 billion request for 24 additional aircraft but no additional ships.

    The aircraft would include four F-35C Joint Strike Fighters made by Lockheed Martin, four CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft made by Bell and Boeing, six P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and 10 F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet strike fighters, both made by Boeing.

    Lawmakers received the 48-item list, which contains equipment, weapons, development and operations equipment and maintenance assets totalling $4.8 billion, on May 30. The list items were not included in last month’s $171.5 billion fiscal budget for 2018.

    The United States Department of the Navy emblem
    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Trump Nominates Richard Spencer to Be US Navy Chief

    The fact that no ships are included on the list comes as surprise, as US President Donald Trump made a larger Navy one of his top defense planks on the campaign trail and the Navy called to expand the fleet from 270 ships to 355.

    If the expansion is enacted, the Navy would see the largest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War, ideally creating tens of thousands of jobs for sailors.

    Navy Times quoted then-Senator Jeff Sessions at the time saying, "Trump's plans are actually to build more ships and maintain a higher number of troops and aircraft. It will go a lot further than words to convince the world that we remain strong. It will help us to maintain the peace."

    Matthew Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America, said in early January. "Russia and China are going to continue to build up their navies … The complexities aren’t going to get any easier. The Navy, more than any of the services, is our forward presence. We’re going to need this Navy." 

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman
    US Navy Orders Another $244Mln Worth of ‘Vehicle Spares’ for $1Trln F-35

    Last month, acting Navy Acquisition Chief Allison Stiller said the White House supports buying two additional Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), as the Navy’s 2018 request only called for one.

    She said at the time, "The administration recognizes the criticality of our industrial base and supports funding a second LCS in FY-18," though she did not clarify how the new vessels would be paid for.

    Although there are no ships on the unfunded list there is a request for $312 million for five ship-to-shore connectors made by Textron and $84 million for upgrades to the LCS survivability and lethality capabilities.

    The Navy also asked for $110 million for a new LCS training facility in Florida at Naval Station Mayport and $31 million for the development of the ships’ over-the-horizon capabilities.

    Related:

    US Guided Missile Destroyer Ross Departs Haifa, Israel After Port Visit - Navy
    US Concludes Readiness and Training with Thai, Singapore Warships - Navy
    US Undersea Tech Firm to Provide Acoustic Warfare System for Navy Attack Subs
    US Navy Must Increase Fleet to Catch Up With Russia, China - Naval Ops Chief
    Lockheed Martin to Upgrade Tomahawk Cruise Missile Software for US Navy
    Tags:
    Wishlist, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok