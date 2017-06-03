DPRK Blasts Tokyo Over Spy Satellite Launch

The Korean Central News Agency quoted a spokesman of the DPRK Foreign Ministry as saying that Japan launched a rocket carrying a spy satellite at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan on Thursday morning "under the pretext of global positioning."

"Japan has already put a lot of spy satellites on space orbits since 2003 for the purpose of round-the-clock spying on the DPRK," said the spokesman.

Japan on Thursday launched a rocket and successfully put a second GPS satellite into orbit to help improve the precision of the global positioning system.

