Putin to Review Russian 2018-2025 Armaments Program in September

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russian State Armaments Program for 2018-2025 will be presented to President Vladimir Putin in September, Russian Deputy President Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We expect that in September, the State Armaments Program Project for 2018-2025 will be presented to the head of state, who in his turn can make some amendments, and in December, we should be at the stage of the Government making its decision," Rogozin told reporters.

He added that by September, the board of the Military-Industrial Commission will be reviewing the program before presenting it to the president.

According to Rogozin, the new program focuses on ships with the displacement of frigates. The issue of aircraft carriers is not clear yet, despite the project itself being "thoroughly worked through."

"The only question is this: the Navy has a certain amount of funds within the new Program, and within these funds it needs to choose what they need to prioritize," Rogozin explained.

SPIEF kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.