US Aircraft, 900 Airman Join 2017 NATO ‘Baltic Operations’ Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Polish Defense Ministry announced that the maritime drill involving 14 NATO nations had begun in Poland’s northern port city of Szczecin.

"The exercise is designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate resolve among Allied and Partner Nations' forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region," the release stated.

NATO has stepped up operations in response to tensions with Russia that developed following a US-backed coup that ousted an elected government in Ukraine — a government which had sought closer ties with Moscow.

This year’s Baltops exercise is slated to end June 16.