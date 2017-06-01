Boeing Wins $86Mln to Upgrade F-18 Jet Software for US Navy, Six Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Boeing won more than $86 million to upgrade software and hardware for F-18 combat aircraft for the US Navy and six other nations, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co. is being awarded $86,337,218… to design, develop, and implement upgrades to software and ancillary hardware for F/A-18 A/B, C/D, E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy," the release stated Wednesday.

The same services, the release noted, will be provided to the governments of Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Canada.

Work will be performed in the US states of Missouri and California and is expected to be completed in December 2018.