US Manufacturer Wins $98Mln to Build Gears for Aegis-Guided Destroyers

© AFP 2017/ US NAVY Lockheed Martin Wins $20Mln to Research New Aegis Missile Defense Concepts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Philadelphia Gear has received an almost $100 million US Navy contract to manufacture three sets of Main Reduction Gears (MRGs) for Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Philadelphia Gear Corp. (a brand of Timken Gears and Services Inc.), King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $98,099,229… for three shipsets of Main Reduction Gears (MRGs) for DDG 51 (Arleigh Burke) class guided missile destroyers," the release stated on Tuesday.

The MRG is the set of gears that transmit the power from two main propulsion gas turbines to the propulsion shaft and each DDG 51 class destroyer has two gear sets, one for each propulsion shaft, the release added.

The DDG 51 (Arleigh Burke) class guided missile destroyer is a multi-mission surface combatant with 64 delivered ships and 13 more currently under construction, the release noted.