18:48 GMT +327 May 2017
    US soldiers welcome the crew of an Ukrainian tank type 'T-64BM' prior the friendship shooting of several nations during the exercise 'Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017' at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on May 12, 2017

    Ukrainian Military to Take Part in Multinational Drills in Germany - Ministry

    © AFP 2017/ Christof STACHE
    Military & Intelligence
    Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian servicemen have arrived in Hohenfels Training Area in Germany to take part in the multinational Combined Resolve 8 military drills, which will take place throughout the next three weeks.

    KIEV (Sputnik) Ukrainian servicemen have arrived in Hohenfels Training Area in Germany to take part in the multinational Combined Resolve 8 military drills, which will take place throughout the next three weeks, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

    "Ukraine's military will take part in multinational Combined Resolve 8 drills throughout the next three weeks. During the exercise, they will undergo classes over how to take care of the terrain and buildings, demining on foot and by car," the ministry said.

    According to the statement, the Ukrainian servicemen from a joint integrated unit of the Operational Command South will also carry out tasks within a US Armed Forces tank unit in order to enhance the compatibility of forces and strengthen partnership relations.

    In January, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law allowing foreign troops to be present in the country in 2017 to participate in multinational drills. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked the parliament to approve his decision on the admission of foreign troops to the territory of Ukraine to participate in the Ukrainian-US drills Sea Breeze-2017 and the Rapid Trident-2017.

    The document outlines the admission of the US military, military of other NATO member states and the countries participating in the NATO's Partnership for Peace program totaling up to 3,000 personnel with weapons and military equipment, up to six aircraft and helicopters for up to 365 days in January-December 2017.

