More Money: Lockheed Martin Gets Nearly $20M to Improve F-35 Memory System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin won almost $20 million to work on the aircraft memory system of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $19,846,828… [for] work on the aircraft memory system and panoramic cockpit display in order to alleviate diminishing manufacturing sources constraints projected under F-35 production," the release said Friday.

A drastic uptick in the number of F-35As acquired by the USAF in 2018 could drive program costs even higher on the estimated trillion-dollar-plus program, Defense News reported in February. Lockheed Martin has already lagged in furnishing the Pentagon with its pricey jets.