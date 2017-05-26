Boeing to Integrate Infrared Search, Tracking System in F-18 Combat Jets

© Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet F-18 Jet From USS Carl Vinson Heading to N Korea Crashes Near Philippines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US aerospace giant Boeing won $89 million to build a new Infrared Search and Track System into the Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded an $89,000,000 contract for incorporation of the Block II Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) in the F/A-18 E/F aircraft," the release explained Thursday. "The contract includes the initial design and development, procurement of prototyping hardware, technical risk reduction efforts, integrated product support, and technical reviews of IRST Block II with the F/A-18E/F aircraft."

The IRST gives F/A —18 drivers the ability to view multiple targets at higher resolutions and longer ranges compared to radar, according to published reports.