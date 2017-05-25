Stoltenberg: NATO to Become Part of US-Led Coalition Against Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday that the organization will become a partner in the US-led coalition against Daesh (outlawed in Russia).

"[W]e agreed that NATO will become a full member of the global coalition in which all 28 allies already take part," Stoltenberg stated in Brussels.

© REUTERS/ Peter Dejong Trump Makes First NATO Meeting as Alliance Steps Up Fight Against Daesh

At the same time Stoltenberg noted that the bloc will not take part in fighting.

Stoltenberg also said that the organization will be increasing its efforts in the fight against terrorism.

"Today we agreed on an action plan for NATO to step up its efforts in the fight against terrorism," he added.

The NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital of Brussels hosted the meeting between the member-states' heads on Thursday.