Register
22:51 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Taiwan's Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats launch HF-2 anti-ship missiles during Han Kuang military exercises in Penghu county, Taiwan, April. 17, 2013

    Taiwan Military Drills Project Power in Face of Chinese Threat

    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 21513

    Taiwan’s renewed military drills in the Taiwan Strait are preparations for a possible invasion from one of the world’s largest powers, which considers the island nation a breakaway territory.

    Taiwan engaged in defensive postures on the Penghu Islands, an archipelago of 90 islets off the country’s west coast and a zone where China’s army could be expected to marshal some of its massive and growing naval fleet if an invasion were to occur.

    ​China intends to grow its fleet to 500 warships, analysts say. This vision includes more aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, amphibious ships, and a “burgeoning” contingent of frigates and destroyers, according to the Royal United Services Institute, a UK think tank.

    While Taiwan has had a long and stable relationship with Washington, a key security partner, the US Navy’s ability to address the concerns of allies and to keep at bay potential enemies in the South China Sea is an “open question,” military analysts suggest, particularly in light of China’s large-scale buildup of missiles and warships.

    In response, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is enhancing her island’s defense sector to match the looming threat of force from Beijing. By moving toward autonomy in its security operations, Taiwan “is putting on a display our determination to protect our home and land,” Tsai said when the drills concluded May 25.

    Still, Taiwan relies on Lockheed-made Patriot systems for missile defense against potential adversaries. In March, Taiwanese military officials said that China had medium-range ballistic missiles pointed at the island of 23 million residents.

    Related:

    China Protests Visit of Most Senior Japanese Official to Taiwan in 45 Years
    Beijing Sortie Through South China Sea Scares Taiwan; Japan Scrambles Jets
    Trump May Use Taiwan and Trade Cards as Bargaining Chips in US-China Ties
    Will Trump Play Taiwan, Dalai Lama Cards in Negotiations With China?
    Taiwan President to Visit US Amid China's Objections - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    war games, Patriot missile, Lockheed Martin, US Navy, Tsai Ing-wen, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok