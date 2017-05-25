Lockheed Martin Wins $80M to Upgrade US Nuclear Missile Navigation System

© AP Photo/ Phil Sandlin Lockheed Martin Wins New Engineering Order for Trident II Sub-Launched Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin won almost $80 million to provide technical services for the Trident II submarine-launched strategic nuclear missile’s navigation system, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchel Field, New York, is being awarded a $79,884,066… contract to provide technical and program management support services associated with the Trident II (D5) Shipboard Systems Integration (SSI)," the release stated on Wednesday.

The services will be provided for work on the missile’s navigation subsystem for the US and United Kingdom navies, the release noted.

"This contract will provide the required navigation hardware and software design, testing, installation, and deliverables for the SSI Increments Fleet support services for the current fleet ballistic missile strategic weapon system," the release added.

The contract would also cover work on US and UK inertial navigation system and gyro modification and repair associated efforts.