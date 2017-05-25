US Navy Requests $222 Million to Integrate MQ-25 Drone Into Carrier Operations

"FY 2018 Total, Unmanned Carrier Aviation (UCA), $222,208,000," is a line item request in the document.
The Navy originally designed the MQ-25 Stingray as a weapon system and surveillance and intelligence platform. It was repurposed by the Navy for use in airborne refueling and surveillance.
According to reports, the MQ-25 Stingray is being incorporated into aircraft carrier aviation operations. The drone's software data communication links and electro-optical camera underwent testing in April.
