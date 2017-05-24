Russia to Focus on Hypersonic Weapons in New State Arms Program - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 2018-2025 State Armaments Program, part of Russia's defense policy, is expected to be unveiled later this year. The 10-year program should have been adopted in 2015, but this was delayed due to economic issues the country faced in 2014.

"The certain existing technological gap [between Russia] and the world powers applies strict requirements to further development of the Armed Forces' weapon systems. That's why within the framework of the 2025 state armaments program special focus will be on innovative vectors of the development of arms and military equipment… First of all, it is related to the development and the beginning of mass supplies of hypersonic weapons to the troops," Borisov told Russia's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The official added that the program would also focus on the development of advanced drones and of weapon systems "based on new physical principles."