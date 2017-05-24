US Seeks Budget Increase for NATO Security Investment Construction Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense is seeking $154 million to rebuild and repair neglected portions of NATO's critical communications, transport, power and air, sea and land defenses.

"The Department’s FY 2018 NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP) budget request of $154 million… is based on NATO resource requirements," the document, released on Tuesday, stated.

NSIP projects, the document added, include flexible command and control systems, transportation, and infrastructure "to support both forward deployed and reinforcing forces."

The proposals also asks for additional funds to enhance US deterrence activities to assure NATO allies and deter aggressive actors, the document added.