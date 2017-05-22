Russian Military Adviser Dies in Syria Trying to Rescue Comrade-in-Arms

Speaking to RIA Novosti, the spokesman said that Konstantinov and another soldier were killed earlier in fighting with enemy militants.

"On May 3, 2017, during fighting, Captain Konstantinov saw that his comrade-in-arms had been wounded and could not fight off the terrorists. He rushed to help. But the forces were unequal. Evgeni received six bullet wounds. The second soldier was also killed," the spokesman said.

Konstantinov was buried with full military honors in Novosibirsk on May 7, where his parents live. He has been recommended to receive the Order of Courage, a decoration recognizing selfless acts of courage and valor.

Konstantinov grew up in a military family. He graduated from high school in Birobidzhan, the administrative center of the Jewish Autonomous Region, in 2002, and entered the Novosibirsk Military Institute.

In Syria, he served as a military advisor, helping the Syrian Army with the training and education of Syrian troops.

Konstantinov was 32 years old.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russia Delivers Five Tonnes of Aid to Syrians Over 24 Hours – Defense Ministry

Late last year, three Birobidzhan natives – contractor Nikita Shevchenko, and nurses Nadezhda Durachenko and Galina Mikhailova were killed after terrorists attacked a mobile military hospital in Aleppo.

Over 30 Russian soldiers, contractors, and support personnel have died in the Syrian anti-terrorism operation. Launched in September 2015, the Russian military's operation has fought to liquidate thousands of Islamist radical fighters in the Middle Eastern country.

Jihadists flocked to Syria to try to overthrow the country's internationally recognized government starting in 2012. At various periods, the Islamist forces, including al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS), and other groups, are believed to have received the backing of several foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States. In addition to setting up a self-proclaimed 'caliphate' in Syria and Iraq, Daesh has launched repeated terror attacks against civilians in Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia. In the last two years, Syrian Army forces backed by Russian air power have made significant gains in liberating the country from Islamist control.