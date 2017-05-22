Rouhani: Iran's Missiles 'Exist for Peace'

TEHRAN (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was elected for the second term on May 19 gaining 57 percent of the vote, confirmed Monday that Tehran continues to develop its missile program for defense purposes and does not expect permission from anyone.

"We do not ask anyone for permission to develop our armaments. Our missiles exist for peace. They are not for an attack, but for defense," Rouhani said at his first press conference after re-election.

At Sunday's press briefing US State Secretary Rex Tillerson alleged Tehran of "destabilizing activities" in the Middle East, namely "carrying out and supporting acts of terrorism, continuing the development of their ballistic missile programs".