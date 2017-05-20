Lockheed Martin Wins $20Mln to Research New Aegis Missile Defense Concepts

© AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea THAAnks But No: Japan Favoring Aegis Missile Defense System Over THAAD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin won $20 million to research and develop new capabilities for next generation versions of the Aegis air and ballistic defense system, the US Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems was awarded a $20,000,000 modification to a previously awarded contract to support advanced concept initiatives by the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program Office to identify technology for introduction into present and future [Aegis] baselines and upgrades," the release said Friday.

With the $20 million modification to contract, the total price tag for Lockheed Martin's work is $2,510,887,742, the release added.

There are currently 84 US Navy warships in service with the AEGIS Weapons System installed, according to published Navy documentation. Three new destroyers are under construction and will include the AEGIS Weapon System. They will enter the fleet in FY 2018.

Lockheed Martin also produces an Aegis land-based system known as Aegis Ashore. One has been installed in Redzikowo, Poland.