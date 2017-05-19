US Advisors Accompanying Iraqi Troops Down to Battalion Level - Dunford

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Previously US Secretary of Defense James Mattis stated that US President Donald Trump ordered an accelerated campaign against the Daesh terrorist group.

"The president directed us to find ways to accelerate the campaign and we’ve identified opportunities for ways to do that, for example… in Iraq, the decision to allow advisors to accompany down to the battalion level, particularly in operations in Mosul," Dunford stated.

According to the US Secretary of Defense, the US-led coalition has not changed its rules of engagement with respect to avoiding civilian casualties when fighting against the Daesh in Syria.