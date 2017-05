© REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri German Foreign Minister Asks US for Help in Airbase Row With Turkey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BP has received a nearly quarter billion dollar contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency to supply jet fuel to air bases in Turkey and possibly along the Central European pipeline system, the US Department of Defense announced.

"BP Products North America [of] Chicago, Illinois, has been awarded a… $244.6 million… contract for jet fuel," the announcement state don Wednesday. "Locations of performance are Illinois, Turkey, and a defense fuel support point serving the Central European Pipeline System."

BP will supply the fuel over the next thirteen and a half months up to June 30, 2018, the Defense Department said.