UK to Continue Sharing Intel With US, Trump to Decide What to Do With It - May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak highly classified information. Trump responded, saying that he wanted to and had the right to share with Russian officials facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.

"We have a very special relationship, as you know, with the United States of America … Decisions about what president Trump discusses with anybody that he has in the White House is a matter for president Trump. We continue to work with the United States and continue to share intelligence with the United States," May told reporters when asked whether she felt more reluctant to share the UK intelligence with the United States following the allegations.