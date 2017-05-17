US Air Force Seeks Bids for Contract to Maintain Alaska Radar System

© AFP 2017/ US Air Force / File USAF Chief Urges Development of Tech to Fix Targets in Low-Intensity Conflicts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday it is soliciting proposals for a contract to maintain its radar operations in Shemya, Alaska.

"The contract, valued at $511 million, will provide operations, maintenance, support and sustainment of the Cobra Dane radar system," the statement said.

Built in the 1970s, the Cobra Dane radar system protects the US Strategic Command's Ballistic Missile Defense System by detecting and classifying objects and tracking threats.

The Air Force explained the contract would be awarded in late 2017 after the proposals are evaluated.

A previous contract to maintain and upgrade the Cobra Dane was awarded to Raytheon in Colorado Springs, Colorado.